Rain

Odisha to witness heavy rain over next two days; Yellow warning issued

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: South West monsoon has been active over Odisha. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur at several places in the State for next two days, informed the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

As per the latest weather bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Kandhamal and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Boudh, Balangir, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Nawarangpur, Deogarh & Keonjhar till 8.30 AM of July 24.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Bargarh, Boudh & Angul from 8.30 AM of  July 24 to 8.30 AM of July 25, the bulletin said.

The weathermen also issued Yellow weather warning for all these districts during the period.

Maximum and Minimum temperature are very likely to be around 31 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively in the State for next 24 hours , said the Met Dept.

