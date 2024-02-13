Odisha to experience summer-like weather in upcoming week

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that the night temperature is likely to increase in several parts of Odisha. Summer-like weather will set in Odisha from next week onwards.

Meanwhile, the day temperature will see a rise by two to three degree Celsius. As per predictions, the temperature this year will cross 44 degree Celsius in almost all cities across the state.

State’s capital city Bhubaneswar is likely to witness a massive rise in temperature this year, as per official reports. With the night time temperature continuously increasing, all districts of the state recorded temperature above 12 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours.

It is worth mentioning here that there are chances of rainfall in various districts of Northern and interior Odisha under the influence of moisture-containing air from the North-West. Rainfall in Odisha will decrease in next 24 hours, post which the weather will remain dry. The state is again likely to experience rainfall again on February 15 and February 16.

Earlier, the regional center of IMD predicted rainfall for several districts of Odisha while issuing weather warning for the week ahead.