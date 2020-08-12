Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to celebrate the 74th Independence Day without the participation of general public in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the guidelines issued by the Home department on Tuesday, there will be no parade and march-past during the celebrations.

Only one or two police contingent shall participate in the ceremony for offering compliments to the chief guest during the celebration.

Limited number of guests consisting of around 50 to 75 persons, including 15 to 20 Covid warriors such as doctors, health workers, sanitation workers will be invited.

The National Flag will be unfurled by the chief guest.

Social distancing norms, wearing of masks and other Covid-19 guidelines will have to be followed strictly by those attending the function.

The venue must be well sanitised and a hand sanitiser available at the entrance. Tree plantations and online essay/quiz contests may be held to mark the occasion.

The Home Department has asked the district collectors and SPs to strictly adhere to the guidelines during the celebrations at the district headquarters, blocks, and panchayats.

On July 24, Governor Ganeshi Lal had said he would not host the ‘At Home’ party on the occasion of Independence Day this year.

