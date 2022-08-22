Odisha: Steel Glass In Stomach Of Man In Berhampur!

Berhampur: In a shocking incident a steel glass was inserted inside a man by his friends in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The bizarre incident has been reported from Balipadar area under Buguda block of Ganjam.

The man allegedly had a booze party with his friends 10 days back when they inserted the steel glass in his anus in an inebriated state.

After this incident, the man could not pass stool and his stomach started bloating. He was admitted to MKCG Hospital in Berhampur.

The doctors tried to remove the object through his rectum but failed. And they had to perform a surgery.

The glass was successfully removed from his intestine. However, the man is stable after the surgery and is recuperating.