Odisha: Servitors Conflict In Lingaraj Temple Ends, Rituals Resumed

Bhubaneswar: The controversy around Paita Lagi rituals ended at Lord Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar today said reliable sources.

It is noteworthy that the daily rituals have been conducted by servitors this morning.

There was a conflict between two sets of servitors of Lingaraj temple since two days. The two conflicting groups were Puja Pandas and Badu nijoga.

Daily rituals had not been performed nor had prasad been cooked for Lord Lingaraj the ruling deity of Bhubaneswar.

The conflict allegedly arose due to the ‘Paita Lagi’ ritual and relating to this the puja has been stopped. The said disagreement is yet to be resolved.

The matter had been brought under the notice of Odisha Hindu Religious Endowment Commission for being heard.