Bhubaneswar: A total of 604 tankers/containers carrying 11121.419 MT medical oxygen have been dispatched under escort and supervision of Odisha Police so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha to 11 deficit states in the country.

More are leaving today. During last 20 days, as many as 58 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 962.202 MT, 164 from Dhenkanal with 2605.53 MT, 141 from Jajpur with 2920.812 MT and 241 from Rourkela with 4632.875 MT.

A total of 181 tankers with 3606.214 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Andhra Pradesh, and 160 tankers with 2723.899 MT of oxygen to Telengana. Tamilnadu has received 12 tankers filled with 234.94 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana has received 89 tankers filled with 1670.762 MT of oxygen. 27 tankers with 465.831 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Maharashtra, while 337.122 MT of oxygen filled in 22 tankers have been dispatched to Chhattisgarh.

As many as 44 tankers have carried around 845.451 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 50 nos of tankers with 872.83 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date. 15 tankers with 274.86 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, two tankers with 58.22 MT sent to Punjab and two tankers with 31.29 MT sent to Bihar in last 20 days.

Based on the directive of Hon’ble Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Shri Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit. A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu, Punjab, Delhi, Bihar and other states.