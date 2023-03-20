Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha reports Covid hospitalization in VIMSAR, first of the year

After a long time, Odisha has reported a Covid-related hospitalization in VIMSAR Burla, the patient is said to be critical.

State
Burla: After a long time, Odisha has reported a Covid-related hospitalization in  VIMSAR Burla, the patient is said to be critical. According to reports, Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of Sambalpur district has admitted its first Covid patient of this year.

Reports say, the patient is an elderly man from Bolangir district of Odisha. He was initially tested positive for Covid at Bolangir District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). He was then immediately referred to VIMSAR for further treatment.

The patient according to VIMSAR hospital authorities is in a bit of a serious condition. Since he is Covid positive, he has been kept in the ground floor of VIMSAR Hospital. A special team of doctors has been formed for the treatment. Meanwhile, no one is being allowed to enter the VIMSAR special isolation area. The security measures have been tightened, said reports.

On the other hand, a student of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) has also been found to be infected with Covid and tested Covid positive. However, her condition is said to be stable. She has been kept in a special isolation room, informed the Medical Superintendent Lal Mohan Naik.

