Odisha Reports 86 Covid Positives In Last 24 Hours

By KalingaTV Bureau
Image Credit: Business Today

Bhubaneswar: Almost 86 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Monday. The tally rose to 3,37,277.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

New Positive Cases: 86 ( In quarantine: 50 and Local contacts: 36 )

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Balangir: 3

5. Cuttack: 9

6. Deogarh: 3

7. Jajpur: 4

8. Jharsuguda: 7

9. Keonjhar: 1

10. Khurda: 5

11. Mayurbhanj: 8

12. Nuapada: 1

13. Puri: 12

14. Sambalpur: 16

15. Sonepur: 1

16. Sundargarh: 6

17. State Pool: 1

