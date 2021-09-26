Odisha Reports 5 Covid Deaths In Last 24 Hours

By WCE 2
covid deaths in odisha
Pic Courtesy: Al Jazeera

Bhubaneswar: As many as five COVID infected patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1. A 51 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2. A 60 years old Male of Keonjhra District.

3. A 32 years old Male of Khordha District.

4. A 35 years old Male of Koraput District.

5. A 40 years old Male of Puri District.

NOTE: This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.

