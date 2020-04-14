coronavirus in Rajasthan
Odisha reported 4 more COVID positive cases

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported four new COVID positive cases on Tuesday. One of these four cases is from Jharpada while the three others are from Bomikhal in Bhubaneswar.

Among the three cases from Bomikhal one is a woman while the others two are males.

Earlier, another corona positive case had been found in Jajpur.

Here is the travel history of patient no. 56 and 60.

Accordingly, five corona positive cases reported in the last 24 hours in Odisha.

After this four cases, the total number of COVID positive cases in the state rises to 60.

 

