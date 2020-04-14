Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported four new COVID positive cases on Tuesday. One of these four cases is from Jharpada while the three others are from Bomikhal in Bhubaneswar.

Among the three cases from Bomikhal one is a woman while the others two are males.

Earlier, another corona positive case had been found in Jajpur.

Here is the travel history of patient no. 56 and 60.

Travel History of #Covid19 Patients

Case no: 56 & 60. Contact tracing and follow up action is being taken. pic.twitter.com/xQWDQNcWR6 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 14, 2020

Here is the travel history of patient no. 57, 58 & 59

Travel History of of #Covid19 Patients

Case no: 57, 58 & 59. Contact tracing and follow up action is being taken. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Z45fhIw075 — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 14, 2020

Accordingly, five corona positive cases reported in the last 24 hours in Odisha.

After this four cases, the total number of COVID positive cases in the state rises to 60.