Odisha Police DG Abhay Approves Selection Of Havildars For ASI Training

Cuttack: Odisha Police DG Abhay has approved selection of constable, lance naik, havildar, C.I. havildar for undergoing course of training for Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on Saturday.

This includes 849 unreserved category candidates and 243 ST candidates. Selection of SC candidates to undergo ASI training was already done earlier this year. Odisha Police conducted a written examination, clearing which with 40% marks, was mandatory requirement for getting selected for undergoing ASI’s course of training.

The written examination for ST candidates was conducted after seven years and for unreserved category candidates after eighteen years. The selected candidates will undergo four months ASI’s training, starting from February 15, 2021.

On conclusion of training, the candidates will have to clear ASI course exam followed by 2 months practical training at police station. After the end of the procedures they will be posted as regular ASI and will be authorised to conduct investigation and enquiry.