Balasore: The Odisha police arrested Gopalpur police outpost in-charge for allegedly raping a woman constable, who was posted at the outpost on Cyclone Yaas duty.

The accused has been identified as Bansidhar Pradhan.

The woman constable lodged a complaint against the accused at the Balasore Town police station on Friday .

Reports says, the woman constable was engaged in duty for the Very Cyclonic Storm Yaas at the Gopalpur Police out post. Pradhan allegedly misbehaved with her at first and later raped her, she alleged.

On basis of complaint, the Balasore police have launched an investigation into the matter. The police will be sent for medical examination, informed Balasore SP Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra.