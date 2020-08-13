Odisha Plus Two Results 2020: 15 Schools Issued Show-cause Notice For ZERO Percent Result

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department on Thursday issued show-cause notice to the 15 schools which recorded zero percent result in Plus Two Science exam this year.

The Higher Education Department has directed the school authorities to submit their reply with within 7 days. They have been asked why their temporary/permanent recognition shall not be withdrawn.

The 15 schools which have been issued the show-cause notice are

Nayanmani Women’s HS School, Sardapur in Bhadrak

Sushree Science HS School, Sadaipali in Balangir

Government (SSD) HS School, Chudapali in Balangir,

Padmini Devi HS School, Sonepur in Sonepur

Krishna International Residential HS School for Science in Ganjam

Brundaban Pandi Women’s Science HS School in Berhampur

SRBD Science Res-cum-Day Scholar HS School, Kodala in Kalahandi

Biju Pattnaik HS School, Gargab in Kalahandi

Upendra Nath HS School, Nalagaja in Mayurbhanj

Brilliance Science HS School, Udala in Mayurbhanj

KB Hist Residential HS School, Phulbani in Kandhamal

Subas Science HS School, Patia in Bhubaneswar

Vision Residential HS School in Puri

Panchayat Anchalik HS School, Kumarbandh in Jharsuguda

Rourkela Institute of Tech HS School

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Odisha plus two Science result 2020 was declared yesterday with 70.21% passing percentage.

While 20 institutes recorded 100% results, 15 institutes witnessed zero results.

A total of 137 students secured above 90% marks, With 86.51%, Nayagarh district secured highest passing percentage.