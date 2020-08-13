Odisha Plus Two Results 2020: 15 Schools Issued Show-cause Notice For ZERO Percent Result
Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department on Thursday issued show-cause notice to the 15 schools which recorded zero percent result in Plus Two Science exam this year.
The Higher Education Department has directed the school authorities to submit their reply with within 7 days. They have been asked why their temporary/permanent recognition shall not be withdrawn.
The 15 schools which have been issued the show-cause notice are
- Nayanmani Women’s HS School, Sardapur in Bhadrak
- Sushree Science HS School, Sadaipali in Balangir
- Government (SSD) HS School, Chudapali in Balangir,
- Padmini Devi HS School, Sonepur in Sonepur
- Krishna International Residential HS School for Science in Ganjam
- Brundaban Pandi Women’s Science HS School in Berhampur
- SRBD Science Res-cum-Day Scholar HS School, Kodala in Kalahandi
- Biju Pattnaik HS School, Gargab in Kalahandi
- Upendra Nath HS School, Nalagaja in Mayurbhanj
- Brilliance Science HS School, Udala in Mayurbhanj
- KB Hist Residential HS School, Phulbani in Kandhamal
- Subas Science HS School, Patia in Bhubaneswar
- Vision Residential HS School in Puri
- Panchayat Anchalik HS School, Kumarbandh in Jharsuguda
- Rourkela Institute of Tech HS School
It is worthwhile to mention here that the Odisha plus two Science result 2020 was declared yesterday with 70.21% passing percentage.
While 20 institutes recorded 100% results, 15 institutes witnessed zero results.
A total of 137 students secured above 90% marks, With 86.51%, Nayagarh district secured highest passing percentage.