Odisha Plus 2 Results 2022: CHSE +2 Arts, Vocational streams results to be out on Aug 8

Bhubaneswar: The result of the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha conducted +2 Arts stream and Vocational streams will be announced at 4 pm on August 8 at the CHSE office premises.

Once published, the results can be checked on the official websites – orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

How to download CHSE Odisha 12th Arts, Vocational Streams Results 2022?

Go to the official website of the CHSE Odisha

Click on the link, Download Odisha CHSE 12th Board Result 2022

Enter the login credentials such as registration number or roll number

Download the Odisha Plus 2 Scorecard and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference

The exam was held in between April 28 and May 31 in offline mode this year. A total of 3, 21,508 students in Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams had appeared for the examinations at different centres.

As many as 2,13,432 students from Arts steam had registered for the examination and 5,863 vocational steam students had registered for the examination.