Odisha: Patient attempts to kill self in Jharsuguda DHH, rescued

Jharsuguda: In a shocking incident, a patient admitted to the Jharsuguda District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) attempted to commit suicide on Tuesday.

According to reports, the man was admitted to the psychiatric ward in the Jharsuguda DHH on the fifth floor. He has allegedly climbed on the parapet and was attempting suicide.

There was a fear of him jumping off any time that was looming large. Immediately, the locals spotted the man and informed the hospital authorities, who in turn called the rescue team of Odisha disaster management.

After much effort, the fire department personnel successfully rescued the man with the help of ropes, said reliable reports.

The hospital manager informed that the patient on the roof had lost his mental balance. However, it is not clear how the patient reached there.

Detailed reports awaited in this matter.