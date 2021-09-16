Odisha: NABARD Chairman Calls on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chairman of NABARD Dr. G.R. Chintala today called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas and discussed on issues for strengthening rural infrastructure in the State.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister highlighted massive efforts of the State Government to reduce poverty and ensure rapid infrastructure development in rural sector.

Keeping the recurring natural disasters in view, the CM emphasised the role of Low Cost Credit Support from NABARD through RIDF and LTIF for building disaster resilient rural infrastructure. He also lauded the newly launched scheme Rural Infrastructure Assistance to States (RIAS). He hoped that the scheme will increase project based financing for various projects like roads, bridges and in-stream storage structure.

The Chief Minister expected the NABARD to enhance the RIDF assistance to the state.

Chairman Dr. Chintala appreciated the initiatives of the State to strengthen infrastructure and various livelihood programmes in farm and non-farm sectors.

During the discussion, Secretary to CM (5-T) V.K. Pandian and officers of NABARD were present.