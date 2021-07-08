Odisha: Moving polythene-laden truck catches fire in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A polythene laden truck allegedly caught fire near Gosala Chhak in Burla today morning due to short circuit.

Further mishap was averted as the driver-helper duo managed to alight from the truck. The cabin of the truck was completely damaged in the fire.

The truck was enroute to Bargarh from Sambalpur when it caught fire.

Later, the locals informed the Burla Fire department and the firefighting team was pressed into service. The fire tenders with much difficulty doused the flames.

The Burla Fire department have lodged an FIR and have started a probe into the incident.