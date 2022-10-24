Odisha: Missing son returns home, mom’s joy knows no bounds

Ganjam: A missing son has returned to his mother in Odisha, the joy of the mother knows no bounds, it is the best Diwali gift for her.

The boy, identified as Narayana Panigrahi had gone missing from his home in Hinjilicut area of Ganjam district in Odisha and has been found from Puri district of Odisha.

However yesterday late at night, the boy called his mother on her mobile from the Singhadwara Information Center in front of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

As soon as the family members of the boy received the phone call their joy knew no bounds. They immediately reached Puri and took the boy back home.

The boy Narayana had gone way from his home on October 17, 2022. At home however he had said that he was going to school in Hinjilicut area of Ganjam.

Later his family had recovered a note from his house saying that he is leaving home because he has lost all hope of passing in the board (matric) examinations.

The family members of Narayana had lodged a complaint with the Hinjilicut police station. The police had started an investigation in the matter.

Yesterday however the family was overjoyed to get back their lost son.