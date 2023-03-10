Odisha Matric Exams 2023 starts from today

The Odisha matric exams shall be held by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) from today (Friday) as per the schedule.

The matric or class 10 Summative Assessment-2 examinations shall start on March 10, 2023 and shall continue till March 20, 2023.

The exams shall start from 8 am, keeping in mind the heatwave like situation across the state. 74 squads have been formed to keep a check on cheating in the examinations.

There is a sum total of 3218 exam centers. A total of 316 nodal centers have been established under 22 police stations. Seven nodal centers have been set up in Kandhamal district, five in Koraput and ten in Malkangari.

The candidates shall carry with them the admit card, a blue and a black pen, a pencil, a geometry box into the examination hall.

The Chief Secretary has already discussed with all DMs, SPs and district education officials (DEOs) to be focused on cheating prevention.

The Question papers will go to the examination centers under strict security. For the first time, the district administration officials have been ordered to escort the papers.

The Board has advised all candidates to read their test booklets carefully. Only by doing so the candidates will be able to score cent percent in the exams. The exam centers will be open one hour prior to the beginning of the exams.