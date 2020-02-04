File Photo

Odisha Mass Education Minister Samir Das Announces New Rules

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Minister of School and Mass Education Odisha, Samir Das has announced major changes in the School and Mass Education department.

According to the new announcement the District and Block Level Education Officers (DEO and BEO) cannot be posted at one particular place for more than six years.

Related News

Odisha’s Saina Agarwal Tops All-India Chartered Accountant…

Preparatory meeting for Puri Heritage Corridor held in…

The Sample Of Student From Phulbani Tests Negative For…

Workshop on Modern Age Bamboo Products held in Odisha

The employees who have been posted at one particular station for more than 6 years shall be transferred as soon as possible.

A circular has been issued in this effect by the Minister of School and Mass Education Samir Das.

This rule might also be applicable to the teachers in the near future.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha’s Saina Agarwal Tops All-India Chartered Accountant Foundation Course Exam

State

Preparatory meeting for Puri Heritage Corridor held in Odisha

State

The Sample Of Student From Phulbani Tests Negative For Coronavirus

State

Workshop on Modern Age Bamboo Products held in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.