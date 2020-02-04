Odisha Mass Education Minister Samir Das Announces New Rules

Bhubaneswar: Minister of School and Mass Education Odisha, Samir Das has announced major changes in the School and Mass Education department.

According to the new announcement the District and Block Level Education Officers (DEO and BEO) cannot be posted at one particular place for more than six years.

The employees who have been posted at one particular station for more than 6 years shall be transferred as soon as possible.

A circular has been issued in this effect by the Minister of School and Mass Education Samir Das.

This rule might also be applicable to the teachers in the near future.