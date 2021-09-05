Odisha man hangs himself to death after killing wife in Ganjam

husband commits suicide after killing wife

Bhanjanagar: A man in Sodaka village under Polasara police limits of Ganjam district allegedly hangs himself to death after killing his wife.

The deceased has been identified as Lili Gouda and Bipin Gouda.

Report says, some locals spotted the two bodies and informed to the police. On being informed, Polasara police reached the spot and found wife has been hacked to death, lying in a pool of blood and husband committed suicide after killing wife.

Both of them were married six months ago. The exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

Later, the police have started a probe into the matter.

