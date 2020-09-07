Berhampur: The timely intervention of locals has foiled an abduction bid for human sacrifice in Odisha’s Ganjam district recently. The incident has taken place at Chasapitala village under Aska police limits of the district.

According to Aska Police Station Officer-in-Charge Prashant Kumar Sahu, Chitrasena Tarai and Panchu Gauda of Chasapitala village and Sadhu Amiya Kumar Swain of Ramachandrapur village along with their five associates reached the house of one Swarajya Gauda on evening of September 3.

They asked Swarajya, who lives at Chasapitala village with his father and two sisters, to hand over his minor sister. When Chasapitala protested the latter tried to buy the girl for Rs 30,000. However, they tried to kidnap her after Swarajya rejected the offer.

Some locals soon gathered at Swarajya’s house after hearing his cry for help and intervened in the matter and foiled the kidnap bid.

The villagers caught hold of three accused persons and handed over them to the police, who rushed to the village after hearing about the incident. Five others, however, managed to escape from the spot.

Cops also seized two swords and one motorcycle from the possession of the arrested accused persons.

While speaking about the incident, Officer-in-Charge of Aska Police Station said the accused were trying to kidnap and sacrifice the minor girl to become crorepati as per the rumours that surfaced in Gujarat’s Surat.

Further investigation is underway and efforts are being carried out to arrest the absconding accused persons, he added.