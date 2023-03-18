Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation bags “Water Digest Water Awards 2022-23”

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation, Department of Water Resources, Odisha bagged “Water Digest Water Awards 2022-23” for “Best Community Lift Irrigation Project for the year towards outstanding efforts made within the water sector.

Managing Director, OLIC- cum-Additional Secretary, Department of Water Resources, Government of Odisha Sudhansu Mohan Samal received this award from the Union Minister, Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Sekhawat on 16th March 2023 in a ceremony held at New Delhi.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the Water Resources Department, Odisha on receiving this award. Minister, DoWR, Commerce & Transport Tukuni Sahu has also expressed her great pleasure for this achievement of DoWR as well as OLIC.

The contribution of Community Lift Irrigation Projects in the State has been empowering to diversify into other crops and upliftment of communities, on-ground tangible changes and cost effectiveness, ease of implementation, highly social impacts.

This year OLIC is celebrating Golden Jubilee on completion of 50 years of its foundation. In this golden Jubilee year, OLIC received such a National Award for 2nd consecutive year.

The entire team of OLIC celebrated this honour and promised to render the consistent effort to provide assured irrigation facility for betterment of farmers in the State. Development Commissioner Cum Additional Chief Secretary, DoWR Smt. Anu Garg, OLIC Chairman Amaresh Patri, MD, OLIC Sudhansu Mohan Samal expressed that the consistent effort of OILC will achieve more success also in other category different LI Projects in future days.