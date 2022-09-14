Odisha: Lady Don Ranju arrested from Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: In a major achievement to Police, the accused behind the murder of Subrat Rao alias Chandu, lady don Ranju was arrested today. Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh informed about it today in a press meet.

Capital Thana Police arrested the lady don today from a place in the boarder of Ganjam and Kandhamal boarder.

As per reports, the murder was committed to take revenge. On the fateful day Subrat had visited Ranju’s house to drink wine when he attacked Ranju’s sister. Ranju and Kanha came to know about it after they returned home.

Later, on September 9, Subrat had again visited Ranju’s house to ask for money when Kanha had allegedly attacked Subrat and he was killed.

Earlier, Ranju had been arrested two times for illegal trade of brown sugar. It has been learnt that Police will bring her on remand to dig out more fact about the crime.