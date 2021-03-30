Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) here set a record by conducting a rare heart surgery on a three-day-old baby. This is the first case in Odisha that surgery was conducted on the newborn, who is said to be the youngest child.

Speaking about the success of the surgery, Cardiology Specialist Dr. Anupam Jena said that KIMS Hospital has set an example in the East-India by conducting the operation of the child.

According to reports, the child’s parents contacted Dr. Jena after knowing about the problem of the baby in its heart due to blood pressure.

Dr. Anupam Jena conducted a test during which he knew that the aorta cell, which is connected with the heart, was thinner than its normal size. It was so thin that blood circulation through the aorta cell was impossible, following which the medico advised the parents of the baby to conduct the operation.

The operation of the three-day-old toddler was conducted today. A team of cardiologists led by Dr. Jena successfully conducted the operation after two hours and gave new life to the newborn.

The operation was successful only because of the modern medical equipment, machine and infrastructures of KIMS Hospital.

Dr. Jena also said that the child is the youngest one among the patients on whom he has conducted surgery in his career so far.

Meanwhile, founder of the hospital Dr. Achyuta Samanta congratulated Dr. Jena and his team for the historic operations and wished speedy recovery of the child.