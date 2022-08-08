Odisha: Heavy Current In Jhanjabati River Washes Away Bridge

Rayagada: Heavy water current in the Jhanjabati River has washed away a temporary bridge constructed over it in Rayagada district.

As a result of the bridge getting destroyed, all the communication to Podamari and Kumbhikota, which fall under Sadar block has been completely cut off.

The heavy water currents were a result of incessant rainfall since last night.

Since many years the residents of Podamari village get worried about the transport and communication during constant and heavy rainfall.

Even though they had repeatedly requested the district administration for a bridge over Jhanjabati River, their pleas fell on deaf ears.

During last summer, the entire village got together and collected money to build the temporary bridge by themselves. Due to the heavy water current in Jhanjabati River, the bridge got completely destroyed, which has caused a multitude of problems for the people.