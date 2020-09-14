Bhubaneswar: In a major development, the Odisha government has decided to close down the COVID Care Centres (CCCs) Temporary Medical Centres (TMCs) and COVID Care Homes (CCHs) across the state due to nil occupancy, an official communique said on Monday.

In a letter to all the Collector & District Magistrates and all the Municipal Commissioners , the Additional Chief Secretary of Health & Family Welfare Department said, “…the occupancy in TMCs and CCHs are virtually nil. Hence, these facilities should be immediately closed down and in case of CCCS (COVID Care Centres), the occupancy has dramatically fallen and in many of them there are no patients.”

” CCCs should also be closed down wherever there are no patients and in other places where the occupancy is less it should be scaled down and the requisite manpower be remobilised to their original positions and in case of CCHs, the health personnel can be redeployed in the districts where their services can be better utilised,” read the letter.

The State government also asked the Collectors to personally monitor this and give compliance on a daily basis to Special Relief Commissioner.

“In case of any emergency requirement of these facilities, it can be created at a short notice as buffer,” the letter added.