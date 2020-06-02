Odisha govt allows exams in schools and colleges amid lockdown

Odisha govt issues revised order on COVID-19 lockdown, allows exams in schools and colleges

Odisha govt issues revised order on COVID-19 lockdown, allows exams in schools and colleges

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday issued a revised order on graded re-opening of areas outside the coronavirus containment zones amid the ongoing lockdown and allowed the conduct of examinations in schools and colleges.

“Schools, colleges, other educationafi trainingl coaching institutions, etc. will remain closed till 31st July,2020. However, conduct of shall be permitted,” said an order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner.

The State govt also decided that print media and electronic media are allowed to operate during weekend shutdown in 11 districts- Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Balangir- on all Saturdays and Sundays till June 30, 2020.

Outdoor movement of vulnerable class of people have been restricted till June-end.

Outdoor movement of persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbid conditions, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years have been advised against outdoor movement, except for essential and health purposes till June 30, 2O2O.