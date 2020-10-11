Odisha govt constitutes district-level committees for COVID management

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has constituted district-level committees for audit of quality care at COVID healthcare facilities and review of deaths due to the virus.

These committees will audit the treatment provided at both government and private hospitals across the State and deaths caused due to the COVID.

These committees will be  headed by an officer authorised by the Collector/Municipal Commissioner and not below the rank of Additional District Magistrate. The CDM & PHO, an ICU trained doctor and Medical Officer of the treating facility will be amongst the members, the notification said.

The Committee will examine the full medical record of the patients  while auditing the quality of care and reviewing deaths with a view to further strengthen the system and improve COVID Response to save lives.

 

