Odisha governor Professor Ganeshi Lal on two-day visit to Koraput

Koraput: Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal is on a two-day visit to Koraput district in Odisha. There he was accorded the Guard of Honour at the Circuit House of Koraput.

Reportedly, the Governor of Odisha will be attending a national level seminar today in the afternoon at Central University Of Odisha situated here in Koraput.

The topic of discussion in this seminar will be “Tribal Heroes in India’s Freedom Struggle”.

Ananta Nayak, member of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes will attend the seminar as honourable guest. Meanwhile, Pabitra Kumar Kanhar, vice-chairman of TRIFED will attend the seminar as the chief-speaker.

