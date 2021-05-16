Bhubaneswar: In view of the possibility of increased incidence of Covid-19 cases in children (pediatric) population in future and to consolidate the preparedness a team has been constituted by Odisha government.

The team shall be responsible for management of COVID 19 in this group of the population.

The said committee shall constitute of the following members:

DMET. Odisha Director Family Welfare, Odisha DHS, Odisha DPH, Odisha Prof. (Dr) J.N Behera, Superintendent. SVPPGIP Dr. Nihar Ray. Lead. Regional Office WHO. Odisha Mr. Sourav Bhattacharya, UNICEF, Bhubaneswar Dr. S.R. Biswal, Secretary IAP, Odisha State Branch

The committee will suggest the preparedness including augmentation of infrastructure, training of Human Resources and will formulate SOP for management of Covid in the Pediatrics population and submit the report to the Government at the earliest.