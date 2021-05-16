Odisha Forms Committee On Covid Management For Children
Bhubaneswar: In view of the possibility of increased incidence of Covid-19 cases in children (pediatric) population in future and to consolidate the preparedness a team has been constituted by Odisha government.
The team shall be responsible for management of COVID 19 in this group of the population.
The said committee shall constitute of the following members:
- DMET. Odisha
- Director Family Welfare, Odisha
- DHS, Odisha
- DPH, Odisha
- Prof. (Dr) J.N Behera, Superintendent. SVPPGIP
- Dr. Nihar Ray. Lead. Regional Office WHO. Odisha
- Mr. Sourav Bhattacharya, UNICEF, Bhubaneswar
- Dr. S.R. Biswal, Secretary IAP, Odisha State Branch
The committee will suggest the preparedness including augmentation of infrastructure, training of Human Resources and will formulate SOP for management of Covid in the Pediatrics population and submit the report to the Government at the earliest.