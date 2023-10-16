Odisha: Former MLA of Pipili Yudhistir Samantray passes away

Pipili: The former MLA of Pipili Yudhistir Samantray has passed away on Monday, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, the former MLA of Pipili Yudhistir Samantray had been diagnosed with cancer and was under treatment since a long time.

He was the MLA of Pipili for one term that is from the year 1995 to 2000. He was a member of the Congress party.

It is worth mentioning here that, the former MLA was being treated at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he breathed his last on Monday. said reliable reports.

Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

