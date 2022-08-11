Odisha: Flood Waters To Be Evacuated Through 10 Gates Of Hirakud

Sambalpur: Taking into account the rising water level of the Hirakud reservoir due to heavy rain in the upper catchment area, the dam authorities have decided to open ten sluice gates on Thursday to release the flood waters.

Reportedly, the flood water is being released and discharged from a total of five sluice gates in the first phase.

The Hirakud dam released this season’s first floodwater into Mahanadi river on July 18, 2022.

The season’s first floodwaters have been released through Gate number 7 in the first phase. The floodwaters are being released through three left spillways and two spillways from the right.

Notably, the Hirakud Dam has a storage capacity of 630 cubic feet and a storage capacity of 613.15 cubic feet. The flood waters will reach Mundali in the next 36 hours.

The people living in low lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river. Heavy rainfall across Odisha has caused severe flooding.

Various areas have been submerged in the state. Acres of farmland have been inundated all over Odisha.

Meanwhile, flood water in Mahanadi river has increased sharply due to which the water level in various rivers including Brahmani, Baitarani, Rusikulya, Bansadhara has increased.