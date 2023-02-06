Odisha: Fire in cotton processing unit, property worth lakhs destroyed

Gunupur: A fire broke out in a cotton processing unit in Gunupur district of Odisha on late last night said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that, and a large quantity of cotton has reportedly been destroyed. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be identified.

According to the information received, a fire has occurred in Eduruwalsa cotton processing unit near Gunupur town of Rayagada district.

A large amount of cotton has been burnt. On receiving the news, two fire personnel reached the spot and put out the fire. The cause of the fire is not yet known