Odisha: Engineer Girl Found Hanging In Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: A software engineer girl has been found hanging in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on early hours of Sunday.

The body of the girl has been recovered from a rented house in Sailashree Vihar area of Bhubaneswar under Chandrashekharpur police limits, said reports.

The body of the girl has been recovered by the Chandrashekharpur police and has been sent for post-mortem to Capital Hospital.

The deceased girl has been identified as Shweta Utkal Kumari. She was a resident of Bhadrak district in Odisha.

The reason for the death is yet to be ascertained. Police are looking for evidence in the house.

Further details on the incident is awaited.