Odisha: Electrical lineman arrested on bribery charges

Phulbani: Odisha Vigilance today arrested an electrical lineman on charges of bribery in Odisha’s Khandmal district. Kalu Charan Palei, the lineman of Tikabali Electrical Section, was apprehended while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5000.

Acting on a tip-off, a Vigilance team conducted a raid and arrested Kalu Charan Palei while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5000 from a complainant.

Palei had demanded the bribe to provide a new electric connection to the complainant’s new grocery shop for which he had already applied and deposited the required money.

The anti-corruption team also recovered the entire bribe money of Rs 5000 from the accused and seized.

Following the trap, a house search has been launched on his rented house at Rajiba Nagar, Tikabali from the disproportionate assets angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No. 25 dt 17.11.2022 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.

Further investigation is in progress against accused Palai.