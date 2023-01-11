Odisha: ECoR to run 2 special trains for Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to run two special trains between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in view of the additional rush of passengers during the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.

The Men’s Hockey World Cup will be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkal from January 13. The mega hokey tournament will continue till January 29.

According to ECoR, the two special trains which will be introduced for the hockey world cup are 02834 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Special and 02833 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Special.

While 02834 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Special will leave from Bhubaneswar at 2025hrs (8.25pm) on every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday from 14th to 30th January 2023, the 02833 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Special train will leave from Rourkela at 2325hrs (11.25pm) on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday & Sunday from 15th to 31st January 2023.

There will be one AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, Eight Sleeper Class, Four Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Luggage Vans in both the trains.

The 02834/02833 special trains will have stoppages at Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda and Rajagangpur.

Likewise, the 02836/02835 Puri-Rourkela-Puri Hockey Special will run daily between January 14 and January 31. This train will leave Puri at 0515hrs (05.15a.m.) and will reach at Rourkela at 1245hrs (12.45p.m.). In the return direction, this train from Rourkela will leave at 1330hrs (01.30p.m.) and will reach at Puri at 2230hrs (10.30p.m.).

This train will have Two AC-3 Tier, Three Sleeper Class, Six Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Luggage and Generator Car.

02836/02835 Puri-Rourkela-Puri Hockey Special will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Naraj Marthapur, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda and Rajagangpur between Puri and Rourkela.

Apart from these special trains, there are following regular trains are connecting Bhubaneswar and Rourkela: