Odisha: Dry Run for COVID 19 Vaccination in All Districts Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the roll-out of coronavirus vaccine in few days, another dry-run will be conducted across the country tomorrow.

In Odisha the Dry Run drive for COVID 19 vaccination shall be conducted on Friday in between 10.00 am to 12.00 noon in all districts and Municipal Corporations in Odisha.

The dry run will be conducted in sub-divisional hospitals, community health centres (CHC) in all the districts. Besides, the drive will also be held in Medical College & Hospital, urban primary health centres (UPHC) and urban community health centres (UCHC) and a large medical college and hospital in districts where they are available.

