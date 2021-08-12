Odisha Divisional Accountant caught red-handed while taking bribe in Nabrangpur

By WCE 1
bribe case in odisha
Representational Image

Nabrangpur: Divisional Accountant of the RWS & S division, Nabrangpur  was caught red-handed on Thursday by the Odisha vigilance while he was accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 for preparing agreement documents in his favour relating to a work.

The accused has been identified as Sumit Kumar.

Acting on a complaint, the officials of the anti-corruption agency laid a trap and caught Kar while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 for preparing agreement documents in his favour relating to a work.

The entire bribe was recovered from the possesion of the accused and seized in front of the witness.

In this connection, the investigation is in progress against Sri Kumar. The Odisha vigilance led by 2 DSPs, 2 inspectors and other have launched a search operation at his office and residence in Nabrangpur.

