Odisha COVID Pandemic: Vendors Protest Shifting Of Daily Market, Throw Vegetables On Road

Balangir: A group of vendors threw their vegetables on the road as a mark of protest against shifting of the daily market yard to another location in Odisha’s Balangir.

According to reports, the Balangir Municipality, as a part of its effort in checking heavy congregation of people in the daily market, had directed the local businessmen to shift their market to an open place from the daily market yard with an aim to check the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

However, the vendors threw their vegetables on the road saying that if they cannot sell the vegetables in the daily market, it is better to throw them on the main road.

Later, a team of the district administration and local police rushed to the spot after getting information about the matter and pacified the irate vegetable sellers.

A meeting will be held to take a final decision over the matter, said sources.