Odisha Couple found hanging from tree in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Bodies of a couple was found hanging from a tree at Matiana Sahi under Champua police in Keonjhar district on Saturday.

The bodies of the couple has been identified as Ranjit Munda and Panamati Munda.

Sources said, a local had gone to the field when he noticed Ranjit and Panmati hanging from the tree and informed the police regarding the incident.

According to Ranjit’s wife Rambha Munda, he was in love with Panmati and they were related to each other. He was repeatedly threatening his family that he would commit suicide if his family does not accept their relationship. As the family members had no option left, they accepted their relationship. They were living together as husband and wife for the last eight days.

The exact reason behind the death is still unknown. The police have started a probe into the matter.