Odisha Corona Recovery Today: Another 835 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Wednesday informed that another 835 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 995474 with the recovery of 835 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
312 from Khordha
120 from Cuttack
50 from Baleswar
43 from Jajapur
35 from Jagatsinghpur
28 from Kendrapara
26 from Mayurbhanj
22 from Nayagarh
20 from Puri
18 from Anugul
18 from Sambalpur
16 from Keonjhar
12 from Deogarh
9 from Bargarh
9 from Bhadrak
7 from Sundargarh
6 from Dhenkanal
4 from Ganjam
3 from Koraput
3 from Rayagada
2 from Malkangiri
1 from Kalahandi
1 from Kandhamal
1 from Nuapada
69 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 995474.