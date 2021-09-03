Odisha Corona Recovery Today: Another 835 Patients Recovered From Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Wednesday informed that another 835 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 995474 with the recovery of 835 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

312 from Khordha

120 from Cuttack

50 from Baleswar

43 from Jajapur

35 from Jagatsinghpur

28 from Kendrapara

26 from Mayurbhanj

22 from Nayagarh

20 from Puri

18 from Anugul

18 from Sambalpur

16 from Keonjhar

12 from Deogarh

9 from Bargarh

9 from Bhadrak

7 from Sundargarh

6 from Dhenkanal

4 from Ganjam

3 from Koraput

3 from Rayagada

2 from Malkangiri

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Nuapada

69 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 995474.