Odisha Congress suspends Mohd Moquim, Chiranjib Biswal

The Cuttack MLA Mohd. Moquim and  Ex-MLA Chiranjib Biwal have been suspended from the Odisha Congress on Saturday.

Cuttack: In a significant political development in Odisha, the Cuttack MLA Mohd. Moquim and  Ex-MLA Chiranjib Biwal have been suspended from the Odisha Congress on Saturday.

The two senior leaders were suspended on charges of indulging in anti-party activities.

According to reliable reports, the Odisha Congress President, Sarat Pattanayak had complained about these two leaders before the Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC).

Based on the complaint, show cause was issued to both the leaders. However, the DAC found the replies to be unsatisfactory following which, the committee decided to suspend both the leaders from the party.

