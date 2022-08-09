Odisha Congress marched 75 Kms to commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha unit of the Congress party marched 75 kilometers in Bhubaneswar to commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence.

The march which started from Janta Maidan and concluded at Bishnupriya Apartment was organized under the leadership of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Sarat Patnaik.

Several senior leaders and party workers also took part in the march.

Through the march, the Congress reached out to the people with the aim to prepare a strategy for the upcoming general election of 2024.

Meanwhile, the PCC President reminded the public regarding the sacrifice of the freedom fighters for the 75 years of independence of the country.

On the other hand as many as 30 leaders have resigned from Odisha Congress today saying that the party has deviated from its ideology and the PCC President is working under the influence of a particular group and it is not possible to stay in the party under such circumstances.

Apart from working as per the instruction of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the OPCC President is not doing anything more from his own, for which the growth of the party is not possible, claimed the leaders who resigned today.

Sarat Patnaik was not actively involved in the party for many days which is why he is unable to perform well, alleged former Congress spokesperson Ashok Samal.

The resigned leaders have also pointed out the matter of voting for Draupadi Murmu in the presidential election by party MLA Mohammad Moquim, for which he has been issued a show cause notice, this is undemocratic, they stated.