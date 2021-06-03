Odisha CM Sanctions Rs 67.52 Lakh Yet Again To Feed Stray Animals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned an amount of Rs 67,52,000 from CMRF today for stray animals in urban areas.

This amount will be used to feed stray animals during the extended lockdown period.

While the BMC will spend Rs 20,000 per day other 4 municipal corporations each can spend Rs 10 thousand per day.

The 48 municipalities each can spend Rs. 5000 each and 61 NACs can spend Rs. 2000 each per day

It may be mentioned here that the Chief minister had earlier sanctioned Rs 1,13,94,000 this year in two phases for this purpose.

Cuttack municipal corporation gets 15 crore from CMRF for covid management .

Chief minister Sri Naveen patnaik today sanctioned an amount of Rs 15 crores from CMRF for covid management in cuttack municipal corporation area.

Earlier CMC had received Rs. 26,71,19144 crores for this purpose.

With this the total amount of money sanctioned to CMC becomes Rs 41 crore 71 lakh 19 thousands 144 for covid management.