Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday reviewed the coronavirus situation and directed the officials of all departments to take necessary steps to tackle the spread of the disease in the state.

The Chief Minister also put restrictions on foreign travels by ministers and state government officials.

He directed the chief secretary and district collectors to review the emerging situation on a daily basis at the state and district level, respectively.

Committees constituted under their chairmanship shall be empowered to take all necessary decisions, he added.

The Health Department shall make emergency procurement of sufficient quantities of N95 masks, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) health care personnel. Buffer stocks of essential drugs and surgical shall be maintained to meet the requirement of nine months, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

All hospitals including those in the private sector must be asked to set up isolation facilities. Clinical protocols must be followed meticulously, it said.

It directed that Revenue and Disaster Management Department and Home Department shall ensure that officials and staff will assist health officials in contact tracing and enforcing home isolation whenever the need arises.

General Administration Department shall restrict foreign travel of all Ministers and officers while Biometric Attendance System shall be relaxed in all government offices until further orders.

Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department shall conduct special Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti meetings to spread awareness on COVID-2019. Panchayats to keep village surroundings clean, waste disposal management properly.

Housing and Urban Development Department shall ensure that all ULBs will maintain cleanliness with proper waste disposal. Hoarding and Banners with related IEC content must be displayed at all prominent places and in places of congregation.

Commerce and Transport Department shall ensure that seats, handles and bars of all public transport vehicles are sanitized every day.

The Chief Minister directed that School and Mass Education Department shall issue advisory that floors, tables, desks, door handles and bars at the educational institutions must be disinfected every day.

Sick children shall be advised to stay at home.

(IANS)