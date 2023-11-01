Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Kalahandi today, see detailed schedule here

Kalahandi: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is set to visit Kalahandi district today, on its foundation day. Naveen Patnaik will flag off the Laxmi Bus Scheme in Kalahandi today. He will also be inaugurating the Saheed Rendo Medical college in Kalahandi today.

As per reports from reliable sources, Naveen Patnaik will leave from his residence at 10 AM. Next, he will depart from the Biju Patnaik airport at 10:15 AM and will reach at the Utkela airport in Kalahandi at 11 AM.

From the airport, he will reach at Bhawanipatna Medical college at 11:30 AM via a helicopter. CM Naveen will inaugurate the Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical college with 100 seats at 11:35 AM. Next he will flag off the Laxmi bus scheme at the Kalahandi University grounds at 11:55 AM.