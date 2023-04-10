Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to return from Japan tomorrow

Bhubaneswar/ Tokyo: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to return from Japan tomorrow that is on April 11, 2023. The Chief Minister informed that Odisha has many opportunities in the field of tourism for people of Japan.

Odisha carries a rich Buddhist tradition and heritage. Therefore, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of connecting Buddhist culture between Odisha and Japan.

The Chief Minister talked about strengthening the cultural relations between Odisha and Japan. The Chief Minister informed about the steps taken by the government to promote tourism and develop infrastructure.

During the Chief Minister’s visit to Japan, he visited the Nippon Steel Plant in Tokyo and discussed various matters with the officials. Naveen Patnaik said that a mega steel plant shall be established in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

The plants will be constructed with massive investment will create a new trend of industrial prosperity of the state.

ALSO READ: Digital Cabinet Of Odisha Pushes Frontiers Of Digital Governance