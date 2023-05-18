Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches State Dashboard

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today rolled out the State Dashboard, a data and analytics-powered platform which will streamline performance monitoring of government schemes, aiding data-driven decision making.

The State Dashboard consists of three critical components – CM Dashboard, Department Dashboard and Administrative Action Monitoring Portal. The application appraises the performance of different administrative departments on 5T parameters.

The CM dashboard shares huge data with the public and is a landmark initiative for transparency.

The standout features of this dashboard include Key Performance Indicators based on performance monitoring and a visual display of progress for timely decision-making. It showcases 30 different dashboards from 16 departments currently, with a plan to add more departments subsequently. It leverages the power of visualization and advanced analytics to appraise the performance of departments and their schemes.

The CM component of the State Dashboard called CM Dashboard is made public so that citizens can access it through the link https://cmdashboard.odisha.gov.in/. Public participation will increase accountability among the departments and ensure more transparency in the service delivery processes.

The inter-operable platform uses innovative technologies to drive transformation and produce time-bound outcomes and is in synchrony with the state’s groundbreaking 5T governance paradigm. This seamless and intuitive dashboard equips administrators to extract deep insights from granular data of schemes and programmes.

Launching the Dashboard, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: “Technology has been the fulcrum of our governance model. We will continue to use the best of technology to improve the effectiveness of the governance and bring transparency to public services.”

“The launch of the integrated Dashboard will carry forward the 5T governance model. It will facilitate seamless data-driven decision-making to ensure time-bound outcomes aligned with our 5T governance model.”

Besides monitoring the government schemes, the dashboard offers actionable metrics on the progress of these schemes to the highest decision-making authority. This powerful and intuitive dashboard will enable citizens to access public information with ease on policies, budget allocations and public expenditures. It will also provide the citizens with frictionless access to government services and resources, thus boosting citizen participation and engagement. The dashboard is expected to foster a collaborative approach to decision-making and usher in a new era of data-driven governance.

Secretary to CM (5T) V K Pandian coordinated the meeting. Among others, Development Commissioner Anu Garg and senior officers of the state Government were present on the occasion. Principal Secretary E&IT Manoj Mishra gave the welcome address.