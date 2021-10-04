Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches distribution of Smart Health Cards in Gajapati district

Paralakhemundi: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Monday visited Gajapati district and inaugurated the distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) smart health cards. About 1.35 lakh people of the district that is about 90 percent of the people of the district will enjoy the benefit.

On this occasion the CM said that everybody is aware about the relation of Biju Babu with Gajapati district. And hence the district bears much importance for him.

About importance of the district the CM said that it is a land of art and culture. Although it is a small district it has much contribution towards modern Odisha.

On this occasion he inaugurated a slew of projects on mega water supply, communication, education, health and Infrastructure. Among the projects he laid foundation stone of a huge drinking water supply project worth Rs 796.19 crore to be constructed at Harabhangi Reservoir in the Mohana block. He also said that steps are being taken to develop the Mahandragiri.

He said that about 96 lakh families of Odisha that is about 3.5 crore people will benefit from the Smart Health Card. By it mainly the poor people will be benefited. People sell lands, stop studies of their wards for medical treatment. However, with this card they can get treated at 200 big hospitals for which they need not spend any money. He said that every life is precious for him.

It is to be noted that Smart Health Card is a flagship programme of Odisha Government. On last August 20 he had initiated distribution of the card from Malkangiri district. Later, the cards were distributed in Sundergarh and Balangir districts.